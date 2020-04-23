Gigabyte lanes with G2 Esports amid Aorus refresh

Credit: Gigabyte

After broadening their partnership with G2 Esports late last year, Gigabyte are putting the organisation front-and-center when it comes to launching their latest Aorus gaming laptops.

Gigabyte say the new Aorus 17X, Aorus 17G and Aorus 15G are "tailored to match the requirements of pro gamers, including features like mechanical keyboards, a 240Hz refresh rate display and enhanced cooling technology."

The Aorus 17X sits of the top of the range here. In addition to a fully-actuating mechanical keyboard, it features up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, 64GB of RAM and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super graphics.

Below that, you've got the Aorus 15G and Aorus 17G. The former features a smaller screen than the Aorus 17X while the latter features a slimmer form-factor, more efficient Max-Q cooling tech and better battery life.



In Australia, three variants of the Aorus 17X will be on offer with prices starting at AU$4199 for the RTX2070 model and AU$6599 for the top of the line configuration.

All three laptops are expected to launch in May through Gigabyte's usual distribution partners: PCCG, Tecs, Mwave, Scorptec and Umart.





