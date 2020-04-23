Sony's latest set of wire-free earbuds promise to bring the bass

(PC World) on

Credit: Sony

Sony has found a new mountain to climb in the world of true wireless earbuds.

Announced this week, the new Sony WF-XB700 earbuds promise to "create precise, punchy rhythms that lift every track and maintain vocal clarity for a superbly rich, well-rounded listening experience" by leveraging the Extra Bass tech found in the brand's range of outdoor speakers.

“We are proud to deliver Sony’s latest audio innovations, with headphone models that offer more ways to experience Sony’s Extra Bass and noise cancelling technology,” said Abel Makhraz, Deputy GM, Consumer Sales & Marketing, Sony ANZ.

Credit: Sony

While they won't offer the same kind of noise-cancelling found in the popular WF-1000XM3 earbuds, the WF-XB700 will utilise the same tri-hold design and 18 hours of battery life. They'll also feature IPX4 water resistance and fast-charging.

Alongside the WF-XB700, Sony also announced the WH-CH710N.

Taking their cues from the company's premium WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-CH710N boast four built in microphones and a feature that Sony are billing as Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation or AINC.

According to them, AINC "constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling mode for users’ surroundings."

Australian pricing and availability for  the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds and WF-XB700 is to be confirmed.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags sonyWF-XB700

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?