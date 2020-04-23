Every TV in Samsung's 2020 TV lineup explained: Crystal UHD vs QLED

Credit: Samsung

Samsung are bringing the lion's share of their CES lineup to Australia this year. Here's everything you need to know about the company's 2020 TV range before you buy in.

For Australian consumers, this year's Samsung TV lineup consists of a solid 10 different TVs - each available in multiple sizes that start at around 32-inches and go as wide as 85-inches. The cheapest option on the table here is the 32-inch Frame TV while the most expensive is sure to be Samsung's 85-inch Infinity Display-equipped Q950TS 8K behemoth.

According to Hass Mahdi, Director of Audio Visual Division at Samsung Australia, “Australians continue to demand bigger and better entertainment experiences from the comfort of their homes which is why we’re launching our widest range of TVs that feature the best in immersive visual and audio innovation.”



Let's dive in.

Introducing: Crystal UHD

Replacing their previous RU7100 series of TVs, Samsung's new TU8000 series TV touts a "Crystal UHD" display. This fancy-sounding nomenclature is largely just marketing - though the TU8000 does tout a "Crystal" 4K image processor - as Samsung's Crystal UHD TVs are basically QLEDs minus the quantum dots AKA standard 4K TVs.



Credit: Samsung

That notion is especially accurate this time around, with the big drawcard being the fact that the Samsung TU8000 features a lot of the perks previously reserved for the company's more premium TVs including Ambient Mode, One Remote Control and support for multiple voice assistant.



The Samsung TU8000 is available in six sizes, with prices listed below:

82-inch $3,939

75-inch $2,589

65-inch $1,699

55-inch $1,369

50-inch $1,129

43-inch $1,019

The Frame, The Serif and The Sero

While Samsung have been experimenting with the idea of a lifestyle TV for a number of years now, 2020 represents the brand's most expansive offering in the space yet.



Credit: Samsung The Frame (2020)

The easiest place to start here is the Frame. As with previous versions of this product, Art Mode remains a big focus (you can even search using your voice) and the latest Frame TV comes powered by the same quantum dots you'll find in Samsung's premium Q-series TVs.



The biggest changes this year concern sizing and availability. Consumers will still get their choice of one of three different bezel options, but the Frame is now available in more and larger sizes. It's also no longer a Harvey-Norman exclusive.



The new Samsung Frame is available in six sizes, with prices listed below:

75-inch $4,649

65-inch $3,149

55-inch $2,299

50-inch $1,949

43-inch $1,599

32-inch $919

Credit: Samsung Samsung Serif TV

Samsung are also offering a slightly-updated take on the Serif. Available in two sizes, the new Serif feature additional Smart Home integration previously found in last year's Q-Series TVs. Pricing is as follows:

55-inch $2,099

43-inch $1,499

As reported on in January, Samsung's new Sero TV is due to arrive in Australia later this year. However, at this stage, local pricing and availability of the lifestyle TV is TBC.



Cue the Q-Series

As with previous years, Samsung's Q-Series is very much the main event here.



With the exception of the entry-level Q60T, every model in this year's Q-Series is equipped with Samsung's Quantum image processor.



As with TVs from last year that used this, the processor relies on AI-trained algorithms to automatically upscale content and the level of brightness, contrast and noise on the screen. The key difference this time around is that the newer Quantum processor is able to create its own content upscaling algorithms if it can't find a reference point to draw from.



Credit: Samsung

This sounds interesting and potentially significant upgrade. However, it's not hard to imagine how it could all go so very wrong either. Algorithms are only as good as the people who program them.



The other big addition to the formula, which is available on select Q-series models, is Object Tracking Sound. This feature uses embedded speakers to upmix stereo content to an Atmos-like 3D surround style experience. This can even be synchronised with compatible Samsung soundbars.



Gaming experiences are also set to benefit from this automatic surround-sound upmixing and other features.



Samsung say that Q-Series TVs that run on the newer Quantum processor also come with a range of enhanced gaming features like a dynamic black equaliser (which is supposed to make dark scenes easier to view in light-rich environments), FreeSync compatibility and gaming-specific motion smoothing settings.



Credit: Samsung

Samsung also tell us their that Automatic Game Mode setting should now be a little bit better at discerning between actual gameplay and, say, situations where you use your Xbox to watch Netflix.



The bottom-end model in the 2020 Q-Series is Q60T. The pitch for this one is that it's Samsung's cheapest slice of QLED. It's available in three sizes, prices can be seen below:

75-inch $3,349

65-inch $2,199

55-inch $1,729

Opting for the next model up from the Q60T gets you more than a few benefits. The Q70T gets you all the new software features made possible by the Quantum processor plus 200Hz motion smoothing.



The Samsung Q70T is available in four sizes, prices are listed below:



85-inch $6,399

75-inch $4,049

65-inch $2,699

55-inch $2,099

Next up, you've got the Samsung Q80T. This 4K TV improves on the previous model by adding direct full array backlighting and Object Tracking Sound+. Prices for the Samsung Q80T are as follows



85-inch $7,549

75-inch $5,249

65-inch $3,499

55-inch $2,549

Finally, you've got the Q95T - which is billed as Samsung's most premium 4K experience but available in one less size. Pricing for the Samsung Q95T can be seen below:

75-inch $6,999

65-inch $4,649

55-inch $3,499

Enter 8K

Credit: Samsung

Finally, for those early adopters looking to arm themselves with an 8K TV as soon as possible, Samsung's 2020 TV lineup includes two options.

Firstly, you've got the Q800T.



In many ways, this one looks to be a minor refresh of what Samsung's first 8K TV - introduced last year - offered. It'll be available in sizes that start at 55-inches and go through to 82-inches.



Compared to the rest of the brand's 2020 lineup, the Samsung Q950TS is the apex predator of this year's AV experience. It features a Galaxy S9-inspired Infinity Display with ultra-thin bezels and screen-to-body ratio of 99% - which is pretty impressive for a large-screen TV.



Credit: Samsung

As you'd expect, both the Q800T and Q950TS feature every bell and whistle found in Samsung's Q-Series TVs. However, at this stage, local pricing and availability for both remains to be confirmed.

What about MicroLED?

While Samsung did show off a growing range of new MicroLED powered products at this year's CES, none have yet to receive any pricing or availability for the Australian market. In the past, Samsung have sold some MicroLED TVs in Australia but only in a single size and only to business customers. For more on MicroLED, check out this guide.

