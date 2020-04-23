Legends of Runeterra prepares for April 30 launch

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

Riot's collectible card battling game is finally ready for primetime, with both the PC and versions of the game set to launch on April 30.

To coincide with the occasion, Riot are adding 120 new cards to the game plus one new region. This will bring the total pool of cards in the game to about 400, split across seven regions. You can read more about how regions work in Legends of Runeterra by checking out our first impressions of the game here.

April 30th will also bring with it the end of Legends of Runeterra's "Beta Season" of ranked play and the start of the game's first formal season of competitive play. Riot say that those who participated in the former will be rewarded with a Season-exclusive icon based on their highest tier. 

If you spent much time with the ongoing beta for the game, the good news here is that you existing collection of cards won't get wiped. On top of that, beta players will also net themselves a special reward in the form of an exclusive Moonstruck Poro Guardian. New signups will also get the reward, assuming they log in before May 7.

Going forward, Riot say that "ready to ramp up content, add more features, and bring in new players while maintaining regular updates every two weeks, and balance changes once per month. After launch, we’ll share further detail on our roadmap for the rest of 2020."

Legends of Runeterra launches on mobile and PC on April 30, 2020.

Fergus Halliday
Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

