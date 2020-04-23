Vodafone to give AHPRA-certified health workers a 2-month credit on their phone bill

Credit: 38416505 © Tktktk Dreamstime.com

Vodafone are stepping up their game when it comes to responding to coronavirus.

Previously, the telco had upgraded all customers to unlimited standard calls (until the end of April), given both prepaid and postpaid customers additional data and stopped counting data usage for visits to select government and health websites.

Now, Vodafone are throwing in a free 2 month credit for customers who are AHPRA-registered health practitioners.

“We recognise frontline healthcare workers are working in extraordinarily challenging conditions as they care for Australians in need,” Vodafone CEO Iñaki Berroeta said.

“To support those who need it most at this time, we are working on a number of additional initiatives, including this offer for registered health practitioners.”

The carrier has not yet announced specific details about how eligible customers can apply but they say they won't be taking action over any unpaid bills until the end of April in the meantime.



