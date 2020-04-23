How to sign up for Quibi in Australia?

Credit: Quibi

Looking to get in on the new short-form streaming service? Quibi isn't officially available in Australia yet but it's not hard to sign up for anyway.

For those unfamiliar, Quibi is a new streaming service that's looking to pair up big name talent and bite-sized content. Unlike Netflix or Stan, Quibi is all about short 8-10 minute episodes. However, don't confuse that pitch with the hokey web-series of the early 2000s.



Some of the shows on the platform have big Hollywood names involved like Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi and Lena Waithe and if you're looking for a welcome break from the latest indulgent 55-minute prestige drama that Twitter won't shut up about, Quibi might be exactly what you're looking for.



At this stage, it doesn't look like Quibi is really rolling out the red carpet for an "Official Australian launch" but you don't let that stop you from signing up. You won't even need a VPN.



Step 1 - Download the Quibi app

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Despite not being "officially" available in Australia, the app for Quibi should still show up if you search for it by name.

For most Android devices, the first step on your journey is going to the Google Play Store. You can also get there by clicking this link.



iPhone and iPad owners should just open up the App Store as per usual. You can also get there by clicking this link.



If you're using a phone that doesn't have access to the Google App Store, like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro or P40, you can also download the Quibi APK through a third-party app store like APKPure. It doesn't rely on Google Mobile Services and so far as we've tested, it works fine on these devices.



Credit: Fergus Halliday

At this stage, you can't watch Quibi on your desktop or smart TV. A big part of the pitch of the service is that the content is designed to be seen on a smartphone screen. Regardless of how you're holding it, content on Quibi will smartly format itself to be seen in a way that makes best use of that orientation.



Step 2 - Create an account

Once you've installed the Quibi app to your device, open it up and hit the button marked Sign Up.

Enter the email that you want to associate with the service and then create a secure password for your account.



Credit: Fergus Halliday

Step 3 - Verify your account

At this point, you should get an email from Quibi asking you to verify your account. Swap over to your email client of choice and resolve this as soon as you can. It should only take a second.



Step 4 - Sign up for a 90 day free trial

Credit: Fergus Halliday

In order to try and break into the competitive landscape of streaming services, Quibi are upping the ante. Instead of the usual 30 day free trial, they're offering a 90 day one. You'll have to sign up for this trial if you wish to watch content on Quibi.



After your 90 days are up, you've got a choice to pay up. While US customers have the choice of either paying for a version of Quibi with or without ads, Australians are just stuck with a flat AU$12.99/month subscription fee.



Step 5 - Get Quibi

Credit: Fergus Halliday

There you go. You're now free to check out the best content that Quibi has to offer. Here are the trailers for some of our early favorites:











