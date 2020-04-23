Vodafone introduce new $10/month package for those affected by COVID-19

(PC World)

Credit: Vodafone

Vodafone are looking out for financially-distressed customers with a new $10/month plan.

From the 20th of April, Vodafone customers on Consumer Voice, Business Red or Business Red Plus plans, will be able to apply for a one-time Stay Connected Cap Plan. Priced at $10/month, this includes 3GB of data and unlimited national voice calls and SMS. Unless Vodafone extend the plan, it'll expire after three months.

At this stage, eligible customers will have until the 20th of May to apply to take advantage of the deal.

Vodafone tell us that "applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. Documentation could include a Centrelink statement or reference number, a letter from employer confirming employment status or a letter relating to the JobKeeper program."

It's worth noting that the $10/month plan itself also doesn't cover any existing device repayments. So if you're still paying back the cost of your handset or tablet, the monthly, it won't affect that.

Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta says that “this plan will allow customers to stay connected to the people important to them and the services they need, without worrying about their phone bill.”

It's only the latest in a series of goodwill gestures that Vodafone have enacted following the outbreak of coronavirus in Australia. The telco has already upgraded all customers to unlimited standard calls (until the end of April), given both prepaid and postpaid customers additional data and stopped counting data usage for visits to select government and health websites. They've also given a free 2-month credit to post and pre-paid customers who are AHPRA-registered health practitioners.

For more on what Australia's ISPs and telcos are doing around COVID-19, click here.


Fergus Halliday
