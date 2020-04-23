LG are finally selling an 8K TV you might actually be able to afford

LG's 2020 range features both their most expensive and cheapest 8K TVs yet

(PC World) on

Credit: LG

LG has finally launched their 2020 TV lineup in Australia, putting a price on their latest OLED and 8K offering.

According to Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia,  “this year, we continue our leadership in OLED technology with a greater selection of displays to choose from and an enhanced intelligent processor to match. With LG 8K OLED and NanoCell 8K TVs, customers will be set up for the future, but even now they can upscale content to near 8K formats."

Announced at this year's CES, the most expensive option on the table here is LG's ZX 8K OLED. This one's available in two sizes. The 77-inch model goes for AU$35,999 while the 88-inch ZX OLED is priced at a whopping AU$71,999. This makes the larger ZX OLED even pricier than last year's Z9 OLED - which retailed for around AU$59,999.

Of course, if you're willing to live without the advantages of owning an OLED-based display, LG's 8K NanoCell TVs are a bit more affordable. For example, pricing for the 65-inch LG Nano95 starts at $5,399. This is well under what the cheapest 8K TVs from Samsung and Sony will cost you. LG's most expensive non-OLED 8K option is the 75-inch Nano99, which is priced at AU$10,199.

If you're willing to suppress your appetite for 8K, you can save more money still. LG's CX and BX series OLED TVs now start at AU$3959 and AU$3599, respectively. Meanwhile, the new NanoCell 4K TVs land as cheaply as AU$1799. Aside from the updated software and image processor powering both series, there isn't a huge amount seperating these TVs from their 2019 counterparts.

Credit: LG

That being said, LG's GX OLED range still costs a pretty penny. Pitched as an OLED-based alternative to lifestyle TVs like Samsung’s Frame, the wall-mounted GX features an integrated sound bar plus the same third-generation Alpha processor found inside the rest of LG’s 2020 premium TV range.

The 55-inch LG GX OLED is priced at AU$4,139. The 65-inch LG GX OLED is priced at AU$5,999. The 77-inch LG GX OLED is priced at AU$11,399.

This year's LG TVs buffer the usual integration with the brand's ThinQ smart appliance platform, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay with the addition of a proper, dedicated Apple TV+ app and support for Filmmaker Mode. For more about Filmmaker mode, check out this article.

The full breakdown of 2020 LG TVs coming to Australia and their prices can be seen below:

Credit: LG

LG say the entire range will be available through major Australian retailers.

Fergus Halliday
Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

