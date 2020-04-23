LG are finally selling an 8K TV you might actually be able to afford

LG's 2020 range features both their most expensive and cheapest 8K TVs yet

Credit: LG

LG has finally launched their 2020 TV lineup in Australia, putting a price on their latest OLED and 8K offering.



According to Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia, “this year, we continue our leadership in OLED technology with a greater selection of displays to choose from and an enhanced intelligent processor to match. With LG 8K OLED and NanoCell 8K TVs, customers will be set up for the future, but even now they can upscale content to near 8K formats."

Announced at this year's CES, the most expensive option on the table here is LG's ZX 8K OLED. This one's available in two sizes. The 77-inch model goes for AU$35,999 while the 88-inch ZX OLED is priced at a whopping AU$71,999. This makes the larger ZX OLED even pricier than last year's Z9 OLED - which retailed for around AU$59,999.

Of course, if you're willing to live without the advantages of owning an OLED-based display, LG's 8K NanoCell TVs are a bit more affordable. For example, pricing for the 65-inch LG Nano95 starts at $5,399. This is well under what the cheapest 8K TVs from Samsung and Sony will cost you. LG's most expensive non-OLED 8K option is the 75-inch Nano99, which is priced at AU$10,199.

If you're willing to suppress your appetite for 8K, you can save more money still. LG's CX and BX series OLED TVs now start at AU$3959 and AU$3599, respectively. Meanwhile, the new NanoCell 4K TVs land as cheaply as AU$1799. Aside from the updated software and image processor powering both series, there isn't a huge amount seperating these TVs from their 2019 counterparts.



Credit: LG

That being said, LG's GX OLED range still costs a pretty penny. Pitched as an OLED-based alternative to lifestyle TVs like Samsung’s Frame, the wall-mounted GX features an integrated sound bar plus the same third-generation Alpha processor found inside the rest of LG’s 2020 premium TV range.



The 55-inch LG GX OLED is priced at AU$4,139. The 65-inch LG GX OLED is priced at AU$5,999. The 77-inch LG GX OLED is priced at AU$11,399.



This year's LG TVs buffer the usual integration with the brand's ThinQ smart appliance platform, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay with the addition of a proper, dedicated Apple TV+ app and support for Filmmaker Mode. For more about Filmmaker mode, check out this article.



The full breakdown of 2020 LG TVs coming to Australia and their prices can be seen below:



Credit: LG

LG say the entire range will be available through major Australian retailers.

