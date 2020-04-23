Apple unlocks full seasons of Apple TV+ shows for free during quarantine

Credit: Apple

Following in the footsteps of HBO, Amazon, Epix, and AMC, Apple has unlocked several of its most popular TV shows for everyone to watch, even if you haven’t bought an Apple product since November. According to TV Line, the promotion is rolling out today in the U.S. and around the world beginning April 11.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need a device compatible with the Apple TV app, including any Apple device, Roku, Fire TV, Samsung and LG TVs, or a PC. You’ll also need to have an Apple ID, though no TV+ subscription is necessary to start watching.

While Apple’s Golden Globe-nominated The Morning Show isn’t among the free offerings, some excellent inaugural season are available in their entirety:

Dickinson: A portrait of Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) with a modern flair.

A portrait of Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) with a modern flair. Helpsters: A kid-friendly puppet show about monsters that solve problems.

A kid-friendly puppet show about monsters that solve problems. For All Mankind: A revisionist take on the space race between the U.S. and Russia.

A revisionist take on the space race between the U.S. and Russia. Ghostwriter: A reboot of the cult 1992 kids series about a ghost that haunts a bookstore.

A reboot of the cult 1992 kids series about a ghost that haunts a bookstore. Little America: Eight vignettes about immigrants in America.

Eight vignettes about immigrants in America. Servant: A horror anthology series about a baby brought back to life.

A horror anthology series about a baby brought back to life. Snoopy in Space: The timeless Peanuts gang help Snoopy become an astronaut.

The timeless Peanuts gang help Snoopy become an astronaut. The Elephant Queen: A wildlife documentary about the matriarch in an elephant herd.

You can find the promotion at apple.co/freeforeveryone once it’s live in your area.