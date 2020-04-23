Apple's new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available to order

Credit: Apple

About a month ago, Apple unveiled the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro when it introduced the new iPad Pro. It wasn't ready to for order at that time, but Apple announced on Tuesday that they are now taking orders for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

The keyboard is available for both the 11-inch ($299) and 12.9-inch ($349) iPad Pro. Since all Apple Stores in the United States are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can't drop by and pick one up. At the time of this writing, the keyboard would be delivered to you in about a week.

The Magic Keyboard is very different from the Smart Folio Keyboard ($179, $199) that Apple sells. It has a built-in trackpad, full-sized backlit keys that use a butterfly mechanism, and its cantilever design allows the iPad Pro to "float" in front of you and is adjustable. The Smart Folio Keyboard has no trackpad, smaller keys, and has a slot for the iPad Pro and you can't adjust its angle or height. Both keyboards fold into a case for the iPad Pro.