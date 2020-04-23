iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 8: Why Apple’s new phone is its best deal in years

They look the same, but one is way better.

Credit: Apple

It's finally here. After years of rumors and leaks, Apple's updated iPhone SE has arrived, replacing the iPhone 8 and reviving one of the most beloved iPhones of all time with a new look and upgraded specs. However, while the original iPhone SE was a restyled iPhone 5s, the 2020 version is basically an iPhone 11 in an iPhone 8's clothing for an impressive $399. Here’s why the new SE is more than just a new iPhone 8.

Design and display

The iPhone SE and iPhone 8 are identical in size and shape (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm) and both weigh 148 grams. They both have a single rear camera and vertically aligned flash along with a glass back. The only difference is the position of the Apple logo, which is lower on the SE to match the iPhone 11. The SE also comes in a (Product) Red color, which replaces the iPhone 8’s gold hue.

The new iPhone SE has basically the same display as the iPhone 8, bringing a 4.7-inch Retina HD 1334x750 resolution at 326 ppi, along with True Tone, wide color, and 625 nits of max brightness. The only major difference is 3D Touch: the iPhone 8 has it and the iPhone SE doesn’t. In its place is Apple’s new Haptic Touch system that can be found on the iPhone 11. Below the display, you’ll find a Touch ID sensor.

Performance, storage, and batttery

Here’s where the iPhone SE starts to set itself apart from the iPhone 8. The SE has Apple’s newest A13 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 8 is powered by the A11 Bionic chip. That means the SE will be faster and smarter, thanks to its third-generation Neural Engine. Apple doesn’t divulge the amount of RAM inside its phones, but we know from teardowns that the iPhone 8 has 2GB of RAM. The SE is rumored to have 3GB due to the new chip requirements.

Both phones are IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, meaning you can dunk them in a meter of water for a half-hour. They also both have stereo speakers, Apple Pay support via NFC, and Bluetooth 5. Both the iPhone SE andiPhone 8 are available in 64GB and 128GB varieties, while the SE adds a 256GB tier.

We won’t know the size of the battery until iFixit does its teardown, but Apple says the SE, “lasts about the same as iPhone 8,” so it likely has a similar 1,821mAh battery. They also both have wireless charging capabilities, and fast charging with an 18W adapter or higher, which you’ll need to buy. Finally, the iPhone SE supports Wi-Fi 6 while the iPhone 8 has Wi-Fi 5.

Apple The iPhone SE comes in three colors, including a new Product Red version.

Camera

While the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE both have a single 12MP, f/1.8 wide camera with digital zoom up to 5x, the SE is far more advanced than the iPhone 8. Apple VP Phil Schiller says it’s Apple’s “best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos,” meaning it’s better than the one in the iPhone XR from last year.

We’ll need to run it through its paces, but under the sapphire crystal lens cover (a feature not on the iPhone 8), you’re getting Portrait Mode (limited to people), Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR, and QuickTake video, all of which are not available on the iPhone 8. Additionally, you can also take portrait videos with the 7MP, f/2.2 selfie camera. And like the iPhone 8, you can record 4K video on the iPhone SE.

Price

Apple has undercut even the latest iPhone 8 prices with the iPhone SE, making it Apple’s cheapest iPhone since, well, the last iPhone SE:

iPhone 8

64GB: $449

128GB: $499

iPhone SE 2020

64GB: $399

128GB: $449

256GB: $549

Preorders for the new iPhone SE begin Friday, April 17 and will begin shipping a week later.