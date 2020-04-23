Logitech will take your webcam money now, thanks

Credit: Logitech

Capitalising on content creators and the wave of people now working from home, Logitech is adding to their webcam roster with the new Logitech StreamCam.

Boasting a fresh fabric-wrapped look, support for 1080p video capture at 60FPS, USB-C connectivity plus flexible mounting options, the StreamCam looks to offer everything short of a built-in LED light. The webcam will be available in two colors: white and granite.

While it can be used with broadcasting software like XSplit and OBS, Logitech say that using the StreamCam with their own Logitech Capture software will let you get the most out of the hardware. Specifically, opting to use the cam with Logitech's own software will get you automated exposure optimisation, AI-enabled smart framing, and real-time image stabilisation,

“StreamCam is designed for today’s creators, making it easier than ever for people to share their passion with the world," said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of Creativity and Productivity at Logitech.

Credit: Logitech

“Video has become a primary way for people to express themselves, and we’re designing products that help people create amazing content.”

Logitech StreamCam is available from today through Logitech.com and other online retailer sites in Australia at an RRP of AU$229.

Fergus Halliday
