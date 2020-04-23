Devolver Digital discounts their entire catalogue for podcast launch

Credit: Devolver Digital

Boutique gaming publisher Devolver Digital is running a weekend-long sale to promote their new podcast.

“If Elon Musk can smoke a marijuana cigarette on a podcast, so can I,” noted Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker.

Running from the 16th of April to the 19th of April, titles including Gris, Ape Out, Observation, My Friend Pedro, Enter the Gungeon, The Talos Principle, Shadow Warrior 2, Broforce, and the Hotline Miami series have all been hit with discounts of up to 90% on Steam.



Meanwhile, the publisher say the new Devolver Digital Forkcast will be available every Thursday from forkcast.devolverdigital.com and other podcast aggregators.