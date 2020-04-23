Kiwi for Gmail 2 review: A better way to experience G Suite on your Mac

Transforms Gmail and all of the G Suite apps into a sophisticated, full-powered desktop client.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Zive

As an iCloud user, Gmail isn’t my primary email service, but millions of others faithfully depend on it. Although Google created a capable mobile app for smartphone and tablet users, the search giant has long neglected the desktop, where Gmail fans must settle for the inherent limitations of traditional IMAP client software or a second-class, web-based experience. Or do they?

What do you get when you extract the Google experience from a web browser and integrate it into a standalone app? Kiwi for Gmail 2.0, the closest we’ll likely ever come to a native Gmail client for macOS. At first glance, Kiwi looks like little more than the web-based G Suite disguised as an application—which it technically is—but small details make a big difference.

kiwi for gmail 2 inbox view IDG

Kiwi delivers the Gmail experience you know and love without the inherent limitations of a web browser.

Goodbye web browser

For starters, Kiwi manages up to six different accounts, each with its own color theme from 10 available choices. And not just Gmail: G Suite accounts are supported too, with one-click access to Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides from separate windows. Because Kiwi logins are persistent, you can quickly hop between accounts using shortcut icons across the top of the main window, or via optional menubar which provides one-click access for composing messages in a new window like a real email client, plus a convenient Do Not Disturb toggle when it’s time to get work done.

New messages or calendar events can also be created via custom global keyboard shortcuts, which work anytime Kiwi is open, even when using other apps. You can drag and drop attachments into the compose window, with file sizes up to 25MB each, and even larger (1TB) with Google Drive integration. But the pièce de résistance is that you can configure Kiwi to launch at startup as the default mail client, a nice touch since Apple Mail provides a barebones Gmail experience.

The little things

Kiwi for Gmail’s thoughtful integration with macOS doesn’t end there. The app features a sidebar along the left side of the window for quickly switching between Gmail, Google Calendar, or Contacts, as well as shortcuts to create a new message, event, document, spreadsheet, or slideshow.

kiwi for gmail 2 focus filter inbox expanded Zive

Kiwi’s Focus Filter Inbox view displays only incoming messages from the last one, two, three, four, or seven days.

Once your Gmail account becomes overrun with new messages, it’s Kiwi to the rescue with Focus Filtered Inbox. In a single click, users can view only messages received during the last one, two, three, four, or seven days; everything else remains hidden until this option is disabled. However, Kiwi never lets you forget the number of unread messages; they’re displayed along the top of the main window, and optionally the menubar and dock icon, as well. Kiwi sends push notifications for incoming messages flagged as Important, with an option to set discrete alert sounds for each account. (Sadly, notifications aren’t color-coded by account, but clicking one does open that message in the correct window.)

kiwi for gmail 2 menubar shortcuts IDG

The optional menubar in Kiwi for Gmail makes it easy to compose a new message from any account, or toggle on Do Not Disturb mode when it’s time to get some work done.

Kiwi 2.0 introduces support for Gmail plugins starting with Boomerang, a popular productivity tool for scheduling messages to be sent at a later date, tracking responses, or hitting the pause button on incoming emails. Boomerang includes an AI-powered feature called Respondable to help Gmail users compose better messages and improve your odds of getting a response. (A host of other plugins are also in the pipeline.)

There are a few limitations: Kiwi integrates with Google Contacts rather than those in macOS, and—not surprisingly—there is no support for rival email services like Outlook, iCloud, or Yahoo. Otherwise, this affordable app makes Gmail a lot more bearable for Mac owners.

Bottom line

Break Gmail free of the web browser with Kiwi, the closest thing there is to a native desktop macOS app.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

J.R. Bookwalter

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?