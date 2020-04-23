RealMe expand into wearables and true wireless

Credit: Realme

RealMe is moving beyond their previous focus on budget smartphones to offer their own equally-affordable takes on Apple's iconic earbuds and popular fitness trackers.

Available in Australia from the 23rd of April, the new RealMe Band and Buds Air true wireless earbuds promise to deliver the form and function of more expensive options at a significantly cheaper price-point. For the former, think a Fitbit Charge. For the latter, Apple's AirPods seem like an obvious aspiration.



Credit: RealMe

The RealMe Band touts nine dedicated sports modes, IP68 water resistance, a 2.4cm color display and a real-time heartrate tracking. It'll be s available for an RRP of AU$149 through the realme e-store, AusPost, Make it Mine, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, eBay and Catch.com.



Meanwhile, the Buds Air promise clean, white and Cupertino-esque aesthetics paired with a dedicated gaming mode, voice-assistant integration and noise-cancelling microphones that offer better voice pickup. As far as battery life goes, you get 17 hours total - divided into three hour chunks.



The Buds Air also support wireless and USB Type-C charging. They'll be available through the realme e-store, AusPost, Make it Mine, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, eBay and Catch.com from the 23rd of April for AU$99.



According to Andy Yang, Managing Director of realme Australia, “It’s a core part of our strategy to ensure Aussies can enjoy the latest technologies and innovations without having to break the bank. This is something we will achieve with the launch of our new Band and Buds Air."

Credit: RealMe

“In just two years we have expanded our customer presence to include 27 global markets. Extending our product line to include wearable technology is the next logical step in ensuring we continue to offer our customers advanced products that provide surprising and exciting experiences they can use in their everyday life.”



Both the RealMe Band and RealMe Buds Air will be available in Australia from the 23rd of April.





