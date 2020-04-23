RealMe's latest sub-$500 smartphone packs in a 90Hz display

(PC World) on

Credit: RealMe

High-end refresh rates have officially made it to the mid-tier.

The new RealMe 6 smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display clocked at 90Hz. Boasting a resolution of 2400x1080 (FHD) and a 20:9 aspect ratio, RealMe's latest is the first budget-friendly Android option we've seen embrace the high-refresh rates screens popularised by the Google Pixel 4 and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Andy Yang, Managing Director of realme Australia, says: that “Users can go wild with the realme 6! This is the latest device to join our best selling series, the number series. It pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in smartphone capabilities, and is the perfect option for both content creators and gamers."

“Throughout and beyond 2020 we will set our sights on delivering technology that provides Aussies with immersive entertainment and creativity at an affordable price. We are thrilled for users to discover the many capabilities and powerful performance of the realme 6.”

Beyond that, the spec-sheet here looks like a reprise of last year's RealMe XT. Like that device, the RealMe 6 features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage and a quad-lens rear camera. 

As for the differences, the RealMe 6 ditches the Snapdragon processor found in its predecessor for the Helio G90T, bumps the battery upwards from 4000mAh to 4300mAh and opts for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has NFC connectivity, which last year's RealMe XT lacked.

Credit: RealMe

Of course, the punchline here is that the RealMe 6 is priced at AU$469 - which makes it about $30 than last year's RealMe XT. More for less and all that. RealMe say you'll be able to find the device locally through the realme e-store, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Make it Mine, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, eBay, Catch.com from the 23rd of April.




Tags RealMe

Fergus Halliday
