iPhone SE 2020 review roundup: Stale design, fresh everything else

It's exactly what we hoped it would be.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple’s newest iPhone might not be as exciting as the iPhone 11, but the iPhone SE might be Apple’s best-selling handset of the year if the early reviews are any indication. The first impressions of the new device praise its speed, camera, and size, and universally declare it the best iPhone value you’re going to find.

The only downsides—other than the throwback design that brings back the bezels and home button—is battery life. Wired’s Lauren Goode writes that the iPhone SE’s “middling” battery “sputters by the end of the day,” while Dieter Bohn at The Verge called battery life “all right, but not stellar.” The sentiment is echoed by David Phelan at the Independent, who says, “Battery life is good, though the huge leap forward Apple introduced with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is not matched here.”

However, it’s still a smart upgrade over an older iPhone. Joanna Stern at the Wall Street Journal calls the iPhone SE perfect “for people like Carol Morton with a cracked, four-year-old iPhone 6s. Or Daniel Ford, whose ancient iPhone 4 miraculously still works but doesn’t download the latest apps anymore.” TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino agrees, describing the iPhone SE as a “smashing” value and “a damn good phone”  to boot. “This iteration of the iPhone is one of those rare moments where the business gets served, the users get served and everyone comes out of it with a good deal,” he writes.

The camera is also “something that can compete with the best phone cameras,” according to CNET’s Patrick Holland, though he notes that “the iPhone SE suffers from noise in the shadows.” Bohn echoed that criticism in his Verge review, saying that the SE “simply doesn’t do as well (with low-light photography) as it does in other situations.” Chris Velazco at Engadget has the same criticism, saying the “only real knock against the iPhone SE’s camera experience is that there’s no dedicated Night mode.”

But the iPhone SE will still be a great phone for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a bundle on a new phone. CNBC’s Todd Haselton sums it up: “Sure, (the iPhone 11 or even the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Po Max) are better than the iPhone SE thanks to more advanced cameras, better screens and, in the case of the iPhone 11 Pro series, better materials. But you’ll also pay a lot more for them.”

Look for Macworld’s iPhone SE review soon.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?