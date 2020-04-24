Your hot takes on iPhones, longing for the headphone jack, headline typos, and more

Macworld Podcast episode 695

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: IDG

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes. This is a special edition of the show, where we feature your comments from the Macworld social media feeds. We respond to your thoughts on Apple’s iPhones, headphone jacks, headline typos, and more.

This is episode 695 with Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.

Listen to episode 695

Your hot takes

Various tweets regarding Meet Jon Prosser, the new Apple rumormonger who hasn’t missed yet

Apple’s iPhones: @TeeTuckerHarrie

macworld podcast 695 teetucker IDG

iPhone SE or iPhone 12? Villi Asgeirsson

macworld podcast 695 villi IDG

iPhone SE or iPhone 12? Loay Al-wesi

macworld podcast 695 loay IDG

iPhone SE or iPhone 12? Paul Mayoh

macworld podcast 695 mayoh IDG

The headphone jack: Chris Mara

macworld podcast 695 chrismara IDG

Beats brand: @chancerubbage

macworld podcast 695 rubbage IDG

Typo on Battery Health management article headline: Logan Burrell

macworld podcast 695 burrell IDG

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

