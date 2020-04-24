Your hot takes on iPhones, longing for the headphone jack, headline typos, and more

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes. This is a special edition of the show, where we feature your comments from the Macworld social media feeds. We respond to your thoughts on Apple’s iPhones, headphone jacks, headline typos, and more.
This is episode 695 with Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.
Listen to episode 695
Your hot takes
Various tweets regarding Meet Jon Prosser, the new Apple rumormonger who hasn’t missed yet
Apple’s iPhones: @TeeTuckerHarrie
iPhone SE or iPhone 12? Villi Asgeirsson
iPhone SE or iPhone 12? Loay Al-wesi
iPhone SE or iPhone 12? Paul Mayoh
The headphone jack: Chris Mara
Beats brand: @chancerubbage
Typo on Battery Health management article headline: Logan Burrell
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.