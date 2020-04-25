Facebook Messenger Rooms challenges Zoom with free, unlimited group video calls

It appears that you'll need to be a Facebook user to host video calls, though.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Facebook

As Zoom becomes synonymous with group video chat, Facebook announced a number of different options to connect friends remotely, including a new feature: Messenger Rooms.

Like Zoom, as well as a new feature in Skype, Messenger Rooms won’t require a Facebook account. (It does appear, however, that the person who creates the invitation will need to belong to Facebook. The same will be true when the service eventually comes to Instagram and WhatsApp.)

It’s not quite live yet, though. Messenger Rooms is rolling out in some countries this week and will expand to the rest of the world—including the U.S.—in coming weeks, Facebook said in a blog post.

messenger rooms desktop facebook Facebook

Facebook’s Messenger Rooms, in its desktop interface.

Up to 50 people will be able to virtually hang out and chat as much as they’d like, with no time limits.

Facebook is apparently trying to carve out its own niche as Zoom scales up to more than 300 million users, a paltry number compared to 2.5 billion Facebook users worldwide. (More than 700 million users use WhatsApp and Messenger for calling on a daily basis, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.) In many countries Zoom’s free video calling product can hold up to 100 people with a 40-minute time limit, though a paid license unlocks a longer duration. 

Messenger Rooms is also adopting Zoom-like features, and then some: in addition to Messenger’s existing AI-powered effects, like bunny ears, Messenger Rooms is adopting 360-degree AI backgrounds—in other words, if you’re holding up your phone, the background will persist as you move about the room. Messenger Rooms will also add 14 additional camera filters, the company said.

messenger rooms main mobile facebook Facebook

Messenger Rooms on mobile.

The user who creates the room will be able to control who joins, what users see, and will be able to eject users and lock the room. Facebook said it does not monitor your calls in any way.

Facebook also said that it’s enhancing its other platforms in various ways. WhatsApp group calls, for instance, will be enhanced with support for up to eight people. Facebook itself is bringing back Live With, a way for you to livestream not only yourself, but another person as well. Instagram videos can now be watched and commented upon from the desktop. Messenger Kids is rolling out to more countries, too, and Facebook even added a “virtual dating” option to Facebook Dating to begin a video chat. 

facebook dating image Facebook

Facebook Dating now includes a video dating option.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?