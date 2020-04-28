How to tell Microsoft Word how many spaces to use after a sentence

Should you put two spaces at the end of a sentence or just one? Here's how you can tell Microsoft Word which choice you prefer.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / PCWorld

Microsoft Word will reportedly flag two spaces after the period as a default grammatical error, in changes that are supposedly rolling out now. But what if you want two spaces after a period? Here's how to tell Microsoft Word to let you make your own decisions about spacing.

First off, to be clear: At press time, I didn't see Microsoft Word flag the spacing between sentences at all, either in the version of Word downloaded onto my PC, nor in the online version of Word. Will it do so in the future? Who knows. Nevertheless, Microsoft's currently rolling out Editor for Microsoft Word, a new assistant to help you improve your writing and grammar. It's inside Editor where you can tell Word how many spaces should go after a period.

To do so, you'll need to open Word. (We'll use the Microsoft Word for Microsoft 365 app first. Remember, Microsoft 365 was known as Office 365, until recently.)

microsoft editor word pane Mark Hachman / IDG

Here's where to find Editor within Microsoft Word.

In the Word ribbon at the top of the document, click Home, if it isn't highlighted already. Then go all the way to the right to the Editor menu. Clicking it will launch Editor, which will begin checking your document for errors and other suggestions. Scroll all the way down the right-hand Editor pane to the Settings gear at the bottom, and click it.

editor settings Microsoft Word Mark Hachman / PCWorld

In the Word Options menu, you'll need to hunt down the Writing Style control.

That opens a messy "Word Options" menu, a holdover from earlier versions of Word. From here, click Proofing, and then scroll down to the line that says, "choose the checks Editor will perform for Grammar and Refinements." There's a small drop-down menu that selects from either Grammar, or Grammar & Refinements. In this case, either will do. Click the Settings button next to it.

spacing controls in microsoft word Mark Hachman / PCWorld

Here's the spacing control, hidden deep within Word.

This opens another densely populated list of stylistic and grammatical conventions. Scroll down to the Punctuation Conventions subheading hear the bottom. Use the Space Between Sentences control to choose between one or two spaces, or to tell Word not to check. The same submenu also allows you to wage war against the Oxford comma, if you so choose.

In Word for the Web, the menu structure currently differs. Here, you'll need to click the Review tab to enable Editor, which is tucked all the way to the left, not the right. Clicking the downward-facing caret will open the  menu, and allow you to access the Editor Settings. Again, the Punctuation Conventions are near the bottom, where you can configure the spacing between sentences.

word online editor settings Mark Hachman / PCWorld

You can find the Editor settings menu within this menu, here, within Word for the Web.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that your preferences currently carry over from Word 365 to the online version of Word, but that may just be a glitch caused by going back and forth between the two applications as we wrote this article. In either case, you now know how to set the spacing options between sentences for Microsoft Word. Whew!

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?