Best webcams: Logitech vs Microsoft

(PC World) on

Credit: Logitech

We all love technology and our own personal devices, but none of us expected to have to rely on it quite so dramatically for work as well as play until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Now our devices are our lifeline to our professional lives as well as personal, and apps like Zoom have become necessary for morning status reports and evening catch ups with wine. Part of this ‘new normal’ means there might be a few parts of your home tech set up that need upgrading.

You may have found that not all laptop webcams are created equal. And let’s not forget that if you use a PC monitor, it might not have a webcam at all. Either way, if everyone else’s stream is crisp and bright but you look like you’re in a dark, buffering dungeon then you need to consider a standalone webcam.

Credit: Logitech

Webcams built into laptops aren’t always the best quality - even Apple’s brand new $1,599 MacBook Air has a low-res potato of a camera. So don’t feel like it’s so 2002 to buy a webcam. They can be relatively inexpensive but dramatically improve your working from home set up, making you appear better presented and more professional.

Most webcams also have microphones. Some laptops have bad placement of their built-in mics, meaning even if your webcams image is good, the audio might be subpar. If you don’t want to wear headphones on video calls, then a webcam with a mic is a way to fix bad audio.

Here are our picks of the three best webcams for PC and Mac.

Logitech C920S HD Pro

Credit: Logitech

RRP: $169.95 @ Logitech

Buy it through Amazon here

This webcam is pretty much the best in the business. It is marketed towards video game streaming as it can stream at both 1080p and 720p, but this also means that it has excellent video conferencing abilities.

Its higher price is down to its video quality chops, widescreen 78-degree field of view that can fit two people in and its premium clever features like HD autofocus and light correction. The latter ensures your image will look as good as possible even in dim light settings.

The webcam is compatible with PC and Mac. and will play nice with Skype, Zoom and FaceTime, and others. The two mics and adjustable arm ensures you will look and sound great too and it even comes with a tripod if you don’t want to clip it to your computer. If you want the best all-round webcam, this is it (the similar Logitech C920 is slightly cheaper and just as good for video calls too). 

Logitech C270

Credit: Logitech

RRP: $69.95 @ Logitech

Buy it through Amazon here

Logitech is a trusted brand of ours and this is the best cheap webcam you can get right now. We wouldn’t recommend spending less, even though those products exist. The C270 doesn’t have any bells and whistles but nor does it need any, as it nails the basics. 

Compatible with PC and Mac, it’s the definition of ‘plug and play’. It captures 720p at up to 30fps, meaning it’s more than adequate for casual and professional video calls.

It has light adjusting capabilities and comes with a clip that can fix to any laptop lid or monitor’s edge. Unless you want super high definition streaming, this webcam will do you just fine. 

Microsoft LifeCam Studio

Credit: Microsoft

RRP: $110 @ Officeworks

Our third pick is this superb webcam from Microsoft. It’s a tad bulky and looks like a CCTV camera atop your computer, but it’s well-priced when you consider the features.

It has a 1080p HD sensor with autofocus to ensure you’re always looking your best. Its software, like the Logitech C920 series, has colour correction tech to ensure video is always bright and good looking in challenging lighting conditions. 

This webcam is only compatible with PCs, and won’t play nice with Apple Macs. If you really want to use the 1080p setting then you’ll also have to have a pretty good Internet connection. It’s a good option if you need to record video for work at high quality but can then sub in as a lower-res video calling camera.

Looking to upgrade your work from home setup in other ways? Check out our guide to the best wrist rests here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags webcamsworking from home

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Henry Burrell

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?