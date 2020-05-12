Macworld's May digital magazine exclusive: Protect your Mac

The best content from Macworld wrapped up in our digital magazine.

Exclusive content in the May issue

This month we have content you won't find anywhere else. The cover story is Protect your Mac: five simple ways to make sure your Mac and your data are secure.

In addition to the exclusive cover story, see 5 ways the new iPad Pro changes everything about Apple’s vision for the tablet computer. Plus a first look at the new MacBook Air: What it is, and what we wished it had.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Tips for the Mac user new to working from home, plus how to add a second screen to your Mac or MacBook

• MacUser Reviews: Luminar 4, SnipTag

• iOS Central: An iPhone with no ports? Plus, learn how to open .ZIP files on your iPhone or iPad

• iOS Central Reviews: Luminar 4, SnipTag

• Working Mac: Dropbox and iCloud Drive: How each service approaches cloud storage. Plus, how to change the default font in Pages for Mac and iOS

• Playlist: How to hand off music or phone calls from your iPhone to a HomePod

• Mac 911: How to selectively choose which photos sync in Photos for Mac, plus why you might see a new "Data" disk in Catalina

