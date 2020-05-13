Ergonomic mice: Which one should you buy?

Credit: Logitech

If you’re concerned about how spending more time working from home could lead to increased wrist pain and other potential issues, it might be worth looking into ergonomic peripherals and equipment designed to decrease the strain of those long hours sitting in front of a computer.

Why buy ergonomic

While there aren’t really any short-term health risks to using your computer, excessive use of a mouse and keyboard setup that puts unnecessary strain on you over the long term can lead to muscular issues like carpal tunnel.

It’s for that reason that some consumers invest in both ergonomic mice and keyboards. Often-times, these mice won’t have the bright RGB lights or sleek designs found in normal mice but they will be more comfortable to use and provide peace of mind around the long-term health effects of officework and a sedentary lifestyle.

What kinds of ergonomic mice are there?

There are two kinds of ergonomic mice out there.

The first, let’s call them low-concept, are mice that have been moulded or shaped in small ways to be more ergonomic than traditional mice might otherwise be. This even includes stuff with built-in thumb rests. These days, you could walk into a shop and buy a mouse with some degree of ergonomic design and not even realise.

The other kind of ergonomic mice look anything but ordinary. These mice utilise unique and eye-catching designs that commit to being ergonomic at the expense of conventional looks. At least, to a certain degree. These are high-concept ergonomic mice. You know them when you see them.

Our recommendations: Which ergonomic mice should you get?

Logitech MX Vertical

If you’re looking to invest in a proper ergonomic mouse, why not go all the way with it. Logitech’s MX Vertical is a bit more expensive than some of the other ergonomic options out there but it combines a study form-factor with plenty of premium flourish.

In our review, we said that “If you’re after an ergonomic office mouse that doesn’t skimp on any of the perks or features you usually get from a big-brand, non-ergonomic option, the Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is going to fit that mold nicely.”

“It’s delightfully comfortable to use and while $169 isn’t exactly cheap, I suspect many are going to find it’s a price they’re willing to pay for the kind of mouse this one is.”

Alternatives

Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

Delux Verical Mouse

