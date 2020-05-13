Melbourne Esports Open delayed to 2021

(PC World) on

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Previously slated for August, the ESL and TEG Life have announced that the next Melbourne Esports Open will be postponed until 2021.

ESL SVP Asia-Pacific Japan, Nick Vanzetti says that “While there’s no doubt fans were looking forward to attending Melbourne Esports Open in 2020, we’ve made the decision to postpone the event by a year in light of the current global health situation."

"We can’t wait to showcase an even bigger weekend of esports at Melbourne Esports Open 2021.”

The move, one of many impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, follows on from earlier announcements that this year's Intel Extreme Masters would be be merging with Melbourne's Esports Open. It looks like this will still be the case, with both events now postponed until 2021.

The ESL say that the 2020 League of Legends Oceanic Pro League Grand Final - which was set to make up part of the wider MEO 2020 experience - will still take place on Friday August 28th 2020. Riot Games are expected to release further details at a later date.

Existing ticketholders for both the Melbourne Esports Open 2020 and Intel Extreme Masters 2020 are encouraged to retain their ticket as they will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 dates. If fans are unable to attend the event in 2021, refunds will be available via the point of purchase.

TEG Live Managing Director Tim McGregor says that “Planning has already commenced for an even bigger Melbourne Esports Open in 2021.”

The Melbourne Esports Open 2021 is slated to take place over the 21–22 August weekend at Melbourne & Olympic Parks.




Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Melbourne Esports Open

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?