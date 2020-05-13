Google sets June 3 date for Android 11 ‘Beta Launch Show’ with yet-to-leak surprises

Teases ‘a whole bunch of stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet.’

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google

While tech companies are still experimenting with how to launch products in the age of social distancing, Google has announced that the first Android 11 public beta will arrive on June 3 in a fairly traditional way: a YouTube stream.

As uncovered by Android Police, Google has posted a video teasing the “Android Beta Launch Show,” featuring a voice-over by George Takei, best known for playing Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek series. While it’s not clear whether the event will be live or pre-recorded, Google is playing it up as an I/O-style gathering without the stage and the crowds.

The event beta launch show promises “news, updates, and announcements on connectivity, controls, safety, security, productivity, accessibility, and a whole bunch of stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet.” Takei quips that Google “hopes that doesn’t leak,” a reference to the spoilers that are usually posted by fans before most major tech events.

Google launched the Android 11 developer preview in early February, but it has few consumer features yet. The release will bring support for new screen types, such as foldables and “waterfall” displays, as well as 5G and faster refresh rates, all of which we’ve already seen on third-party phones. Another developer feature that will presumably make it into the final release is notification bubbles that can populate the screen with messages and alerts outside of the notification shade.

The site isn’t live yet, but you can find information about the Android 11 launch at g.co/android11.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?