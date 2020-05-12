2019’s best 5G smartphone is now less than $600

Credit: Oppo

Harvey Norman are selling the Oppo Reno 5G for a thrifty $59.

Released just shy of a year ago, Oppo’s first 5G-enabled flagship launched at a price of AU$1499. However, if you skip over to the Harvey Norman website sooner rather than later, you can now nab it for less than half of that.

The device boasts a Snapdragon 855 processor, 256GB of on-board storage, 8GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple lens camera with up to 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

In our review, we called the Reno 5G out as the best 5G handset at the time and said that “while the real-world usability of that 5G connectivity is hard to lean on, the Reno itself still holds its own as a compelling package.”

“It’s a big phone and even if that form-factor sometimes gets in the way of it working as well as it ought to, it never feels big for the sake of it. It genuinely feels like Oppo pushed themselves to cram as much cool tech as they could into the Reno 5G.”

