Enter to win a RavPower PD 90W GaN Wall Charger

To commemorate the upcoming 700th episode of the Macworld Podcast, we’re teaming up with RavPower for a giveaway of their PD 90W Gallium Nitride Wall Charger! There will be three lucky winners of this great device that you can use to charge your MacBook Pro in a shorter amount of time.

To enter for your chance to win, fill out the form below with your name and contact information. The contest begins today and runs through Wednesday, May 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT We’ll announce the winners on the Macworld Podcast at 10 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, May 27, and on the Macworld Twitter feed.

Visit RavPower.com for more information on the PD 90W GaN Wall Charger and other RavPower products.

Only legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, or Canada (except Quebec) are eligible to win. You must be 18 years of age or older.

