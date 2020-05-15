PCWorld's May Digital Magazine: Ryzen 4000 vs. Comet Lake H

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: IDG

In the May issue

In PCWorld May its the Ryzen 4000 vs. Comet Lake H: New CPUs, a new era for laptops. Plus: Stuck at home? Find out why spending more on a Wifi 6 router pays off. We also review the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Ryzen 4000 makes this thin, light laptop a winner.

Other highlights include:

  • News: Which Internet providers are lifting data caps during the coronavirus, and which aren't. Plus, Intel calls its 5.3GHz 'Comet Lake-H' chip for gaming laptops the 'fastest mobile processor'
  • Gigabyte Aero 17 review: A gorgeous 4K laptop that finally makes sense
  • Lenovo Yoga C940 15 review: Doing what the MacBook Pro doesn't
  • Intel Ghost Canyon NUC9i9QNX review: The first modular NUC heralds a new future for mini PCs
  • Razer Viper Mini review: At 61 grams, this is one of the lightest gaming mice ever made
  • Crucial X8 Portable SSD review: An affordable drive for mainstream users
  • Here's How: How to make a funny Zoom background to entertain your friends and coworkers or use your Android phone as a webcam

Video highlights

Watch: Because we know you're all curious about the MacBook Air, we have the video verdict from our colleagues at Macworld.

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
