Samsung's Galaxy A31 and A71 5G are now available in Australia

Credit: Samsung

Samsung are expanding their offering with two new mid-tier smartphones.

First cab off the rank here is the new Samsung Galaxy A31. A successor to last year's A30, the Galaxy A31 features a 6.4-inch FHD display, a quad-lens rear camera (48-megapixel primary lens + 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens + 5-megapixel macro lens + 5 megapixel depth lens), a 5000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio P65 processor.



Overseas, the Galaxy A31 is available in two variants. One version of the device is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. The other is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. It's not yet clear which version Australians will get.



Either way, the Galaxy A31 looks to be a neat upgrade on its predecessor. Last year's A30 had half as many lenses on the backside of the device, a mere 3GB of RAM and only up to 32GB of on-board storage.

If that's not enough for you, Samsung have also announced local availability for the Galaxy A71 5G. As the name suggests, this is a 5G-capable follow up to last year's Galaxy A70 - which we really liked.



Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy A71 5G features a 6.7-inc FHD+ display with a teardrop notch, an Eynos 980 processor, a 4500mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage plus a quad-lens camera. This optical rig consists of a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Compared to last year's A70, the short version here is that the Galaxy A71 5G ups the ante with a better processor, additional camera lenses and - of course - 5G connectivity.



In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy A31 starts at a recommended RRP of AU$499 while the Galaxy A71 5G starts at AU$899. Both devices will be available through Samsung directly as well as major retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.





