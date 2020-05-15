What is the best value VPN?

Credit: Illustration 113111634 © Visual Generation - Dreamstime.com

How do you measure the value you’re getting from a VPN?

Since people use VPNs for different reasons, the word value ends up meaning different things to different people. If you’re security or privacy-conscious, the fact that Express VPN comes with a kill-switch and many other VPNs might outweigh the fact that some of the other options are a little cheaper. If you’re more concerned about money, then maybe the opposite is true.

For the purposes of this article, we’re going to look at VPNs from a volume-centric perspective. In other words, we’re going to privilege the number of servers, countries and devices that each VPN offers as the most important part of the package and determine which options offer the best value.

Most Servers

Our Pick - NordVPN

Credit: NordVPN

The amount of servers involved is a good reflection of just how stable and widespread the infrastructure of a VPN provider is. The more servers there are, the less users are forced to share each one. And spending just a few more dollars a month can get you a lot more bang for your buck if this is the metric you care the most about.

Tunnelbear boasts 20+ servers. SurfShark trumps that with about 800 servers. Express VPN triples that number and then some. Finally, you get to NordVPN and CyberGhost. Both of these options advertise a VPN setup with over 5000+ servers worldwide.

However, with NordVPN coming in slightly cheaper and proving more reliable in our most-recent VPN Comparison Guide , we’re going to give it the edge.

You can sign up for NordVPN by clicking here.

Most Countries

Credit: CyberGhost

Our Pick - CyberGhost

While both NordVPN and CyberGhost boast over 5000+ servers, the latter has the advantage when it comes to the distribution of those servers. CyberGhosts’ VPN network covers 90 countries, which lags behind only ExpressVPN in terms of international scale.

Nevertheless, we’re gonna give CyberGhost the win here since it does boast a significantly greater server count than ExpressVPN.



You can sign up for CyberGhost here.

Most Devices

Credit: Surfshark

Our Pick - SurfShark

If you have more than a dozen devices you need to connect through your VPN, Surfshark’s devices policy makes it a clear winner.

Tunnelbear and ExpressVPN cap you out at 5 devices. NordVPN stops at 6 while CyberGhost goes up to seven. Surf Shark beats them all with an unlimited devices policy. You can log into your VPN with as many devices as you want without a worry.

You can sign up for Surfshark here.

