Circles.Life’s 100GB phone plan is now $28 for Click Frenzy

Circles.Life only just formally introduced their 100GB plan but are already discounting it as part of a promotion around this year’s Click Frenzy sales event.

Previously offered as a timed promotion, later added a 100GB of data for $38/month option to their lineup as an up-sized alternative to their standard 20GB for $28 plan.



Now, as part of this year’s Click Frenzy, the NVMO are discounting that $38/month plan by $10. If you sign up before May 22nd and use the code DATAFRENZY you’ll be eligible to get the 100GB plan for $28/month for the first twelve months. After that, it’ll revert to the regular. Since this is a no-contract plan, you’re free to leave and swap to another telco at any time.

You also get Circle's usual 3GB of bill shock protection data, which when factored in, brings the total up to 103GB/month.



Compared to some of the other $40 plans out there, hold its own well enough. However, this latest promotion makes their 100GB plan even more competitive against the other options. For example, Vodafone and Optus' $49/month plans only offer 60GB.

