Kogan starts Click Frenzy deals early

Jumping the gun ahead of this year's Click Frenzy sales event, the Australian reseller is running its own 'Kogan Frenzy' deals promotion until the 22nd.

The highlights here include the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (which are 50% off down to AU$129), a 512GB iPhone XS (which is 43% off down to AU$1249) and the Apple AirPods 2 (which are 21% off down to AU$197).

Kogan are mostly running a lot of discounts on their own house-brand monitors, TVs and appliances but there are also a lot of cheap, older iPhones to be had found here if you're looking for a replacement. These discounts and more can be found on the Kogan website by clicking here.

Expect more deals to come through from Kogan and other online shopping giants once Click Frenzy officially begins on the 19th of May.

Fergus Halliday
