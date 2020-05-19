Best Click Frenzy Deals: Apple, Telstra, Samsung and More

Click Frenzy is back for another year. Here’s a round-up of the best deals you can find during the annual sales event.



Telstra

First things first, Telstra are taking $10 off all SIM-only plans for the first twelve months. This brings the cost of their 30GB plan down to $40/month while the 60GB plan has been reduced to $50/month.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available to new Telstra customers. If that’s you, you can check out the rest of Telstra’s discounted plans using the widget below.

They’re running similar discounts for their mobile broadband plans and Xbox All Access Bundles. You can find out more about those by Clicking here.



Woolworths

As part of Click Frenzy sales event, Woolworths Mobile are discounting every single Samsung Galaxy S20, including the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The discount here applies to the outright cost of each device. The end result is that, for the duration of the deal, Woolworths Mobile has some the cheapest Galaxy S20 plans in Australia.

Kogan

The Australian reseller is running its own 'Kogan Frenzy' deals promotion until the 22nd.

The highlights here include the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (which are 50% off down to AU$129), a 512GB iPhone XS (which is 43% off down to AU$1249) and the Apple AirPods 2 (which are 21% off down to AU$197).

Amaysim

Although it isn’t officially associating itself with Click Frenzy, Amaysim are currently running a promotion that lets you get 2GB of data on a $10 prepaid plan rather than the usual 1GB of data if you sign up before May 31.

TPG

Like Amaysim, TPG’s latest deal offensive isn’t officially part of Click Frenzy but the timing lines up, so we figured we’d include it here. The telco is offering 50% off their entire range of SIM-only prepaid plans.

Annoyingly, the discount only covers the first six months. After that, you’ll go back to paying the regular price. Still, a couple of month of paying $12.50 for 14GB of data is a pretty decent bargain for those looking to save a few bucks on their phone bill.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft are running a ton of discount on their first-party titles. This includes up to 75% off games in the Assassins Creed and Far Cry Series. You can cash in over at the Ubisoft Store.



HP

At a baseline, HP are offering 20% off selected laptops including the HP Envy 13 (AU$1199) and HP Spectre x360 (AU$1599). However, the best bargains here can be found in the company's OMEN gaming sub-brand. As part of Click Frenzy, HP are discounting Omen gaming gear like the Omen Sequencer Keyboard by 60%. HP's Click Frenzy deals can be found here.



Lenovo

While there are certainly laptop discounts to be had, the biggest savings in Lenovo's contribution to this year's Click Frenzy sales event come in the form of the bundles. For example, the ThinkPad T480S Solution Bundle A gets you a ThinkPad T480S, an external dock, a wireless keyboard and mouse and a headset. However, instead of the usual AU$4238, Lenovo have discounted things down to AU$2599.



The other big deal here is the IdeaPad C340, which has been discounted by about AU$500 (when you use the code CLICKFRENZY), and the Legion Y740 gaming laptop, which is discounted by a whole AU$1000 (when you use the code CLEARANCE).

Bose

Bose are offering up to 50% off select speakers and headphones including the SoundLink Micro (AU$99 instead of AU$149), the SoundSport Free (AU$179 instead of AU$299), the SoundLink Revolve+ wireless speaker (AU$349 rather than AU$439) and the iconic QC35 wireless headphones (AU$299 instead of AU$499).



Dell

As part of Click Frenzy, Dell are offering up to 40% off select laptops when you shop through their online store. For example, the i7-1065G7 version of Inspiron 15 5000 is down from AU$2089 to AU$1258. Another choice bargain here is the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1, which is down from AU$2998 to AU$1798. These and other deals will be available on the Dell web store while stocks last and until the 21st of May.



If you're specifically after an XPS laptop, you can also score 15% off using the code FRENZY15^



