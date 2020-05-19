Vodafone pitch 25GB for $35/month

Credit: Vodafone

Announced ahead of this year’s Click Frenzy sales event, Vodafone are running a discount on their usual $40 SIM-only plan.

As a result, you can sign up for a postpaid mobile plan through Vodafone and get 25GB for just $35/month rather than the usual $40/month for 10GB.

Although it’s being billed as a SIM-only plan, there’s nothing stopping you from pairing with a new device.



The deal itself only covers the first 12 months. After that, the $5 discount goes away and you’ll have to paying $40/month. Thankfully, you still get to keep the bonus data. That’ll stick around for the life of the plan.

This deal lasts until May 25.