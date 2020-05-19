Logitech Powered Pad review: Wireless charging in an elegant wrapper

Credit: Logitech

Logitech's new Powered line of wireless chargers includes a 3-in-1 charger that will charge your phone, wireless earbuds, and an Apple Watch at the same time. There’s also a Stand and a Pad. All three devices have the same core Logitech-like design—minimal but with a subtly elegant flare.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of wireless charging pads. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods for both Android phones and iPhones.

Logitech’s design approach here imbues the Pad with a satisfying combination of competence and class—not overly done, just all of the expected parts and pieces in the expected places. There’s an indicator light on the front, and a power connector on the back that, unfortunately, uses a barrel connector instead of a USB-C port. Meaning you won’t be able to use the included wall adapter to quickly charge your phone—a convenience many competing wireless chargers have adopted.

The pad itself is slightly oversized, giving you a large area on which to place your phone or device. Color options include black, white, sage, or lilac—all very tasteful.

Logitech The Powered Pad provides ample charging surface, and comes in four color options: Graphite, White, Blue Sage, and Lilac (pictured here).

The 10W Pad will charge Apple iPhones at 7.5W (Apple’s limitation), and Samsung devices at 9W, according to Logitech. Wireless earbuds, like AirPods or Galaxy Buds, will charge at 5W. To be clear, it’ll charge anything that’s Qi-compatible.

When testing how fast the Pad charged a Galaxy S9 using our standard test, it took an average of 167 minutes to go from empty to full. That’s better than the average charge time of 195 minutes of all of the wireless chargers we’ve tested.

Charging an iPhone 11 over the course of an hour from empty, the Pad averaged a charge level of 34-percent. That’s slightly below the average, but still respectable.

The Powered Pad will look good on a desk, nightstand, or on a kitchen counter. And at $40, it’s affordably priced for anyone who’s looking for a reliable wireless charging pad.