Click Frenzy 2020: Aussie Broadband shave $10 off select NBN plans

Aussie Broadband logo Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband are getting on the Click Frenzy action by reducing the cost of their home broadband plans.

While the promotion only runs up until midnight tomorrow, using the promo code MAYHEM lets you knock $10 per month off the cost of almost any of the ISP's NBN plans. NBN12 and NBN250 aren't covered but everything else is fair game.

The $10 discount carries through for the first six months of plan. After that, you'll have to pay the regular price. Of course, it is a contract-free situation - so you can always sign up, give it six months and then shop around for a better deal.

To take advantage, hit up the widget below and remember to use the promo code MAYHEM:



