World of Warships announce Warhammer crossover event

The grim darkness of the 41st century is set to collide with Wargaming's naval combat games.

Due to drop in June, both World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends will be receiving new Warhammer 40,000-themed flags, ships, commanders, camouflages and ship skins. Specifically, the Warhammer factions of Chaos and the Imperium will be represented here with commanders Justinian Lyons XIII and Arthas Roqthar the Cold set to join the fray.

“We are very excited to collaborate with such an iconic brand that gathers an incredibly passionate audience, some of them coming from our own ranks,” said Philip Molodkovets, Executive Producer for World of Warships.

“The gothic, grim atmosphere of Warhammer 40,000 provides a sharp edge to the realistic World of Warships universe, which makes this collaboration even more interesting.”

It's not the first time that Wargaming have gotten a little weird with their MMO-like multiplayer military sims. Back in 2019, the developer added full-blown mechs to World of Tanks: Mercenaries. Still, all things considered, the developer are keeping things relatively grounded. There's not a Necron in sight here. 

Wargaming say that pre-sales for a microtransaction package tied to the update will go open up from the 27th with players who get in early netting themselves a special mission bonus that lets them earn Warhammer-themed containers that themed ships, commanders and camouflages. 


