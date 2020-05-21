GoPro spin off their lighting mod into its own act: the Zeus Mini

(PC World)

Credit: GoPro

GoPro are now combining two of their best accessories into a single standalone act.

The new GoPro Zeus Mini combines the portable illumination of the GoPro Light Mod with the flexibility of their Magnetic Swivel Clip accessory. It's waterproof, rechargeable and offers four different levels of brightness with lumen-counts reaching as high as 200.

GoPro say that you'll be able to get around 6 hours of usage on a single charge at the 360-degree mount will let you easily find the right angle when it comes to lighting.

“Zeus Mini brings to lighting what the HERO camera brings to cameras—incredible versatility, design and performance,” said GoPro’s founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

“Once you start using Zeus Mini, you realize how convenient it is to have added light during so many situations. I now keep one in my car, one in my toolbox and one in my backpack for on-the-go readiness. It’s addictively enabling.”

In Australia, the GoPro Zeus Mini is available for an RRP of AU$119 through the GoPro website.


Fergus Halliday
