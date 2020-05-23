Fitbit is exploring an algorithm to detect coronavirus infection before symptoms show up

You can find the new study in the Fitbit app.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

The Charge 4 and Versa 2 already do a lot to keep you healthy, but as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps around the world, Fitbit wants them to do even more using the data your devices are already collecting.

Starting this week, users will find a new COVID-19 Study in the Fitbit app, which will help Fitbit determine if it can build an algorithm to detect COVID-19 before symptoms start. Fitbit is encouraging people who “currently have, or have had, symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or the flu” to participate, but the study is open to everyone.

fitbit covid study Fitibit

The Fitbit COVID-19 Study will help the company develop an algorithm that could alert users that they have COVID-19 before symptoms show.

The study, which can be found in the Assessments & Reports section of the Discover tab, consists of a brief series of questions pertaining to your experiences with COVID-19, including symptoms and testing, along with basic medical information. Fitbit says the questions and the data you consent to share will help “find a way to quickly defeat COVD-19 with data from your Fitbit device.”

The survey doesn’t inquire about which Fitbit device you own, but presumably, devices with heart-rate and relative Sp02 sensors will be the most useful. Recent studies have already drawn comparisons between elevated resting heart rate and influenza-like illness rates, and Fitbit’s Sleep Score, which measures blood-oxygen levels and can be a possible indicator of hypoxia, a condition caused by the coronavirus that lowers the oxygen levels in your blood due to damage to the walls of the air sacs in their lungs.

By collecting data from people who opt into the study, Fitbit could be better able to track heart-rate BPM and blood-oxygen levels to detect patterns leading up to the development of symptoms. For example, if resting heart rate declines night-over-night leading up to a positive test, your Fitbit app could alert you to get tested sooner or self-quarantine as a precaution.

The COVID-19 study is open to all Fitbit users over the age of 21 due to the consent required. You can withdraw your contribution to the study at any time after participating.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?