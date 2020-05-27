Aussie Broadband debut 1Gbps NBN plans

Credit: Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband are going all-in on speed when it comes to their new NBN plans.

The ISP has announced new 'Ultra Fast' NBN plans for residential customers that promise download speeds of 1000Mbps and upload speeds of 50Mbps. The new unlimited data plans are set to launch on Friday, priced at AU$149/month.



“Not surprisingly, we are keen to offer 1Gbps plans as soon as NBN introduces the product,” said Managing Director Phillip Britt.

“The new plan will initially be released for all FTTP premises and some of the HFC network, and we anticipate the footprint will grow with time.”

Aussie Broadband also say that they will be lowering the pricepoint for their existing NBN250 plans and offering current customers the opportunity to migrate to their new NBN1000 plans at no additional cost.

The one catch here looks to be evening speeds. Britt says that realistic estimates when it comes to peak speeds for the NBN1000 plan won't be known until after the product launches.

“We think that the plan should achieve off-peak speeds of up to 80-90%, depending on the technology type.

“For the moment, we will be advising customers our peak evening speeds for our 250Mbps plans as a baseline until we have collated enough data from our own network testing.”

According to Britt, “Ultimately we believe that these speeds will give incredibly fast connectivity for customers who want the highest possible speed available."







