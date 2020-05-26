Motorola shore up wallet-friendly portfolio with G8, G8 Power Light and E6S

(PC World) on

Credit: Motorola

Motorola are rolling out the red carpet for three new mid-tier devices.

“Part of the moto G8 family, the moto g8 and moto g8 power lite are Motorola’s latest mid-tier smartphones designed to deliver what Australians value most: a premium experience at an affordable price,” said Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales, APAC for Mature Markets, Motorola.

First cab off the rank here is the Moto G8. It's priced at AU$329 and powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage and a 4000mAh battery. For the sub-$400 asking price, you also get a 64.-inch HD+ display, IPX2 water resistance, fingerprint sensor biometrics and a triple lens rear camera. 

The Moto G8 Power Light is a little cheaper at $279. Those savings translate into a downgraded MediaTek Helio P35 processor, a Micro-USB charging port rather than a USB Type-C one and no formal water resistance. That being said, you do get the same 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, triple lens rear camera and a larger 6.5-inch HD screen and a beefier 5000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, “the new moto e6s is perfect for those who are looking for an affordable compact smartphone."

Like the name suggests, it's something of a side-grade on the previous Moto E6. It's equipped with a 6.1-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 3000mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage and a dual lens rear camera. You'll be able to find it through Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W and Mobileciti from June at an RRP of AU$199. 

The Moto G8 Power Light will be available around the same time through the same channels at an RRP of AU$279 while the $329 Moto G8 will be available from later this week through JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys and Mobileciti.

Tags MotorolaMoto G8Moto G8 Power Light

Fergus Halliday
