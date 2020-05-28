Macworld's June digital magazine: iPhone SE review; exclusive guide to Apple TV+

The best content from Macworld wrapped up in our digital magazine.

(Macworld.com)

Credit: Rob Schultz

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine. 

Exclusive content in the June issue

This month, read the Macworld review of the new iPhone SE. It's everything you need (and nothing else). We also have content you won't find anywhere else: our 15-page Ultimate Guide to Apple TV+. We also review the 2020 MacBook Air. Find out why this year's model sports so much more value.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Apple’s first ARM Mac could arrive in 2021 and could be surprisingly fast. Plus, should MacBooks have USB-A ports?

• MacUser Reviews: Airo Antivirus, VPNCity

• iOS Central: Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboard: The heavy truth. Plus, learn how to use a mouse with your iPad or iPhone

• iOS Central Reviews: Iconfactory Tot, Fantastical 3

• Working Mac: Connect that old Apple display to a new Mac to give it new life. Plus, learn how to switch the language and region used by your Mac

• Playlist: Would Apple actually be crazy enough to kill the Beats brand? 

• Mac 911: How to use iCloud aliases to send and receive email, and how to restore correct dates for images in Photos

Read your issues on Mac or PC

You can read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. 

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser), tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu, and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld 

  • While connected to Wi-Fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the 'Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.  
  • If you're a Print or Digital Subscriber:
    • Tap the 'Sign In' option.
    • Tap the 'Sign Up' button.
    • Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe.
    • Tap the 'Continue' button.
    • Go to 'Library' tab.
    • Enjoy!
  • If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase):
    • Tap 'Restore Purchases'.
    • Tap 'Restore'.
    • Go to the 'Library' tab.
    • Download your prior pruchases
    • Enjoy!

From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please email us at subhelp@macworld.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Apple News+Google PlayKindle and Nook.

Macworld Staff

Macworld.com
