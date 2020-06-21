Apple Music participates in Black Out Tuesday, but you can still access your Library

The message of support has taken over the For You, Browse, and Radio sections, but you can still use Search and access your Library.

Credit: IDG

Apple Music is taking part in the music industry’s “Blackout Tuesday” event, showing a supportive message in place of some of its usual, and most frequently-access, features.

IDG Apple Music’s curated sections are participating in Blackout Tuesday.

If you attempt to access the For You, Radio, or Browse sections of the service, you will instead be greeted by a black screen with large text reading:

In steadfast support of the Black voices that define music, creativity, and culture, we use ours. This moment calls upon us all to speak and act against racism and injustice of all kinds. We stand in solidarity with Black communities everywhere. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter

The message is followed by a Listen Together button that launches the Beats 1 live radio station, which has suspended its normal schedule in favor of programming that celebrates black artists.

The Library section of the service still functions as normal: Apple hasn’t restricted access to any of your music. You can also search both your library and the Apple Music service as normal, so if there’s a hot playlist you really feel like you need to stream, that’s the easiest way to get to it.

Blackout Tuesday is movement within the music industry in reaction to the killing of George Floyd and other black victims of police brutality. The organizers called for the music industry to “not conduct business as usual” on June 2, to call attention to the issue and support those protesting across the world. Most major music labels are participating, as well as major music streaming services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.