Epic will give away the next Total War game for free on launch day

When A Total War Saga: Troy launches in August, it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store—and temporarily free.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: A Total War Saga: Troy

Epic keeps finding ways to surprise me. You'd think simply "giving games away for free" would be enough, and yet the bar keeps rising higher and higher. In May, Epic gave away copies of Civilization VI and Grand Theft Auto V. These were arguably the biggest games Epic had given away to date. They were also (relatively) old.

Now Epic is doing something unprecedented: When it releases August 13, the next Total War game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store—and completely free for the first 24 hours.

That's "free," as in free to keep. Yours, forever. Yes, Epic is giving away a brand new game to all comers. I honestly can't think of another example like this. Sure, companies have added games they publish to services they own for free on release day. We've seen some indie games added to PlayStation+ and Xbox Game Pass on release day. Those are sort-of comparable?

A Total War Saga: Troy will be entirely free though, not part of a subscription. All it will cost you is an email address—if you haven't already made an Epic Games Store account to take advantage of the last 16 months of freebies. And sure,Total War is a niche series compared to, say,Grand Theft Auto. It's not that niche, though. Last year's Total War: Three Kingdoms sold over a million copies in its first month.

The only question is whether Troy will be any good. The Saga games are smaller Total War spinoffs, focused on a single conflict in a small location. It sounds neat in theory but the first of these experiments, Thrones of Britannia, was widely panned at release. For this giveaway to be a success, Troy had better deliver. Nobody wants a free dumpster fire.

We'll know soon enough. As I said, A Total War Saga: Troy is due to release August 13. We'll be sure to update you on release day so you don't miss your free copy.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?