Razer refresh mecha-membrane option with new Ornata 2 keyboard

(PC World) on

Credit: Razer

Razer are giving their mecha-membrane keyboard an upgrade.

The new Razer Ornata V2 features additional media keys and the same hybrid switches introduced by its predecessor. As their name might suggests, the mecha-membrane switches on the new Ornata try to mesh together the feel of a membrane keyboard with the sound of a mechanical one. 

In our review of the original Ornata, we said that “the Ornata’s an interesting experiment. For those who want something a bit quieter or with a bit more bounce to the keys, it's worth a try.”

The gaming keyboard also features a leatherette wrist rest plus the usual Razer Synapse and Chroma integration for the per-key RGB lighting on the thing. 

Internationally, the Razer Ornata V2 is priced at US$99. In Australia, pricing starts at AU$189. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RazerOrnata 2

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

More online threats demand more protection.

Save up to $90! Great Deals on Norton 360 antivirus starting at just A$79.99 Get comprehensive protection with Norton 360 including Antivirus, secure VPN, a Password Manager, PC Cloud Backup, and more. All backed by 60-day Money Back Guarantee and 100% Virus Protection Promise.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?