Huawei hold their own with new Matebook laptops

Huawei have announced the Australian launch of three new laptops.

The controversial Chinese tech brand are pitching the three pillars of their 2020 notebook PC lineup as parallels to their smartphone portfolio. The Matebook X stands in place of the Mate series. The Matebook is akin to the P-Sieres. The Matebook D is closer to something like the Huawei Nova line.



The headline act here is the new Matebook X Pro. Like the previous Matebook X Pro, the new model is built around a metal unibody with diamond cut edges and a super smooth finish.



Huawei haven't skimped on the specs when it comes to the screen either. The new MateBook X Pro features a 13.9-inch LTPS panel with 3K resolution, 100% sRGB color, 10-point touch and 450 nitt peak brightness.



Again like its predecessor, the new Matebook X Pro features a full-size keyboard with back-lighting, quad speakers and fingerprint sensor that doubles as a power button.



Under the hood, the machine comes powered by an Intel i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and Nvidia MX250 graphics.



Overall, the form-factor here is almost identical to that of last year's Matebook X Pro, or 15% slimmer than a Macbook Pro. There are two USB Type-C ports (one of which is used for charging), a single regular USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Matebook Pro X.



Unfortunately, the new Matebook X Pro also revives one of its predecessors most distinct features: a recessed camera. On one hand, there's a peace of mind that a webcam that physically has to be popped up to see anything offers. On the other, that little bit of extra hassle can often be a pain and, as previous Dell XPS 13 laptops have also demonstrated, such cameras rarely deliver the most flattering angles.

In Australia, pricing for the Huawei MateBook X Pro starts at AU$3299. It'll be available locally from this week through JB Hi-Fi, MobileCiti and Chatswood's Huawei Authorised Experience Store.



The new Huawei Matebook 13, Huawei Matebook D 14 and Matebook D 15 are a little cheaper and opt for AMD rather than Intel. The former is priced at AU$1499 and come equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics.



Then, the Huawei Matebook D14 is priced at AU$1199. It features a AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU with Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and a 14-inch IPS display. The new Matebook 13 and Matebook D14 will be available through the same channels and retailers as its Pro-grade counterpart.



Finally, the Huawei Matebook D15 will cost consumers AU$1399. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 15.6-inch IPS display. This one will only be available through Amazon.

















