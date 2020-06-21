Best Australian EOFY Headphones Deals

bose-qc35-side-100668153-orig.jpg Credit: IDG

The end of the Australian financial year is often a great time to pick up a new set of headphones. Regardless of whether they’re noise-cancelling, fitness friendly or covered in RGB lighting, plenty of brands use the occasion to clear out older or aging stock at steeply-discounted prices.

Here are our picks for the best Australian EOFY Headphone Deals we’ve seen so far:



Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Hypersense @ AU$295 via Bing Lee

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset @ AU$127 via Bing Lee

Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming headset @ AU$135 via Bing Lee

Bose Soundsport Free true wireless headphones @ AU$196 via JB Hi-Fi

Samsung Galaxy Buds @ AU$179 via JB Hi-Fi

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones @ AU$149 via JB Hi-Fi

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Headphones @ AU$249 via JB Hi-Fi

Jabra Elite 65T Wireless Earbuds @ AU$149 via JB Hi-Fi

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones @ AU$399 via Bose

Sennheiser HD 4.50SE Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation @ AU$139 via Amazon

Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones @ AU$109 via Amazon

Jabra Elite 85h Noise Cancelling Headphones @ AU$249 via Amazon

Samsung N700NCM2 Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones @ AU$199 via Amazon

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

Australia's End of Financial Year technically occurs on the 30th of June with the new financial year beginning on July 1st.



Typically, retailers and other outlets looking to capitalize on the occasion to move excess stock will announce deals in the weeks before that date with most promotions set to expire when the new financial year begins.



Why are there so many EOFY sales?

The simple version: since most businesses prefer to start their financial year with as little excess stock as possible, it's very common for them to heavily discount products in the period ahead of the EOFY in order to ensure they sell out as soon as possible.



This annualized dynamic often leaves savvy consumers poised to take advantage of great deals. So long as stocks last, anyway. If you see a tantalising EOFY deal, it's usually better to jump on it sooner than later.



How do EOFY sales compare to other seasonal sales events like Black Friday or Boxing Day?

It really depends what you're looking for or expecting.



Some of the sales events later in the year such as Amazon's Prime Day tend to be better if you're looking for smaller gadgets like headphones or other stocking-stuffers. However, if you're looking to nab a big-ticket item like a new TV or laptop, the EOFY sales period tends to be pretty compelling.



What other Australian EOFY deals are happening?

