Best Australian EOFY Smartphone Deals

(PC World) on

huawei-p40-pro-back-100836830-orig.jpg

huawei-p40-pro-back-100836830-orig.jpg

Credit: Huawei

The end of the Australian financial year is often a great time to pick up a new smartphone. Whether you’re sticking with Apple’s iOS ecosystem or giving Google’s Pixel hardware a spin, plenty of brands attempt to use Australian EOFY to clear out older or aging stock at discounted prices.

Here are our picks for the best Australian EOFY Smartphone Deals we’ve seen so far:

How long do Australian EOFY deals usually last?

Australian businesses and accountants mark the end of their financial year on the 30th of June with the new financial year beginning the following day.

Typically, retailers and other outlets looking to capitalize on the occasion to move excess stock will announce deals in the weeks before that date with most promotions set to expire when the new financial year begins.

Why are there so many EOFY sales?

The simple version: since most businesses prefer to start their financial year with as little excess stock as possible, it's common for them to discount products in the period ahead of the EOFY in order to try and improve their chances of selling out before then.

This annualized dynamic often leaves savvy consumers poised to take advantage of great deals. So long as stocks last, anyway. If you see a tantalizing EOFY deal, it's usually better to move on it sooner rather than later.

Credit: Huawei

How do EOFY sales compare to other seasonal sales events like Black Friday or Boxing Day?

It really depends what you're looking for or expecting to find within the many EOFY sales that'll be running through June.

Some sales events later in the year such as Amazon's Prime Day tend to be better if you're looking for smaller gadgets like headphones. Waiting until later in the year also opens the door for more recent products to be discounted.

However, if you're looking to nab a big-ticket item like a new TV or laptop, the EOFY sales period tends to be pretty compelling. Especially if you don't mind the tech in question being a little bit older.

What other Australian EOFY deals are happening?

You can check out our round-ups of the best Australian EOFY deals through the links below:


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Best EOFY DealsBest EOFY Smartphone DealsAustralian EOFY DealsEOFY Year Deals

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?