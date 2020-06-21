Video: Google Meet's 'denoiser' noise filtering is shockingly good

Google Meet's denoiser basically eliminates everything but the speaker's voice.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Google / YouTube

Google showed off a live demo of its new noise-cancellation feature for Google Meet on Monday, and well, it’s just amazing.

Unfortunately, consumers won’t see it anytime soon. Google said in late May that the company would be rolling it out to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers first, starting with web users and later, mobile users. Google hasn’t said when, or if, its other messaging apps would receive it.

Serge Lachapelle, G Suite director of product management, demoed the new feature in a video posted to YouTube on Monday (embedded below). He also detailed how the technology worked in a separate interview with VentureBeat. 

In the video, Lachapelle shows how Meet’s new “denoiser” takes common noises that occur during a call—such as the crinkling of a potato-chip bag, the clicking of a pen, and the clinking of a glass—and filters them out to nearly total silence. The way Meet does this, Lachapelle explained, is to focus almost exclusively on the sound of the user’s voice. In the video, Lachapelle does sound a bit more faint from time to time, but Meet does a remarkable job of even eliminating the sound of clapping and ruler tapping from the video.

More importantly, Meet will perform these functions in the cloud, with no extra hardware needed. While Lachapelle didn’t share his screen, the denoiser presumably works with a toggle on the Meet UI, or at most a settings adjustment. Compare that with Nvidia’s RTX Voice beta, which requires both a pricey Nvidia RTX GPU, some software adjustment, and some app-by-app setup.

Denoisers are now relatively common as tools for audio and video editors, and they’ve begun appearing in other applications, too. We just didn’t expect Google’s software to work so damn well. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Ada Chan

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

I highly recommend the Dynabook Portégé® X30L-G notebook for everyday business use, it is a benchmark setting notebook of its generation in the lightweight category.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?