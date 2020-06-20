Oppo launch and expand Find X2 series

Credit: Oppo

Oppo's latest flagship smartphone is arriving flanked by two affordable alternatives: the Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite.

According to OPPO Australia's Managing Director, Michael Tran, "The Find X2 Pro, Neo and Lite devices all offer a premium smartphone experience to suit various consumers’ wants and needs. As we continue to pioneer leading technology advancements, in a time where the 5G network matures and its adoption increases, the smartphone will become even more important in our daily lives."



"With many features mirroring the industry-leading X2 Pro device, the X2 Lite offers a superb experience - and at its sub $800 price point, more Aussies have the chance to access 5G and the latest smartphone technology to enhance their daily lives.”

The Oppo Find X2 Neo features a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen (with a 90Hz refresh rate) and is powered by 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 765G processor and the latest version of ColorOS (which is based on Android 10). It touts 256GB of storage, a 4025mAh battery and a quad-lens rear camera on the back.



This optical array comprises of a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) main lens, a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. There's also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. For more info on why more lenses are better than less lenses when it comes to smartphones, check out our guide.



Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a teardrop notch, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's got the same Snapdragon 765G processor and 4025mAh battery as the Neo but a slightly-worse camera setup that opts for a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixael wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome lenses and a 2-megapixel 'retro' lens.



In Australia, the Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite are available now through Telstra (only the Neo), Optus (only the Lite), Vodafone (only the Lite) JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Mobileciti, Catch of The Day, Kogan (only the Lite), OfficeWorks, Bing Lee and Wireless1 at an RRP of AU$999 and AU$749.

